“My Feet Are Killing Me” Premieres August 4th on TLC.
Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah are back to treat exceptional foot maladies, including a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet—they’ll even see a woman who appears to have permanent stilettos on her heels, an extremely rare condition called Olmstead Syndrome. The doctors will use their expertise and compassion to help their patients put their best foot forward to reclaim their lives.
Dr. Vincent has a genuine passion for preventative health care and mentorship. She trained under top orthopedic and podiatric physicians in advanced treatments for children and adults with upper and lower limb length discrepancies, limb deformities, non-unions, bone defects, bone infections, joint contractures, foot deformities. She specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques, corrective and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, diabetic limb salvage, pediatric foot condition and sports medicine.