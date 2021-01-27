Must-Have Fashion Accessories 2021

MUST HAVE FASHION ACCESSORIES 2021. All about comfort and convenience!

1. Market Totes (#3)

– straw, nylon, crochet

– will show how the nylon tote comes in a tiny pouch

2. Masks with Bows (#3)

3. Granny Smart Phone Pouches (#3) *these are pretty crossbody cases for your phone on chains

– Dennis will put one on. His is unisex.

4. Stylish Water Bottles (#3)

– glitter, crochet, spikes

5. Comfy Shoes

– slipper shoes, ballet slippers, clogs

