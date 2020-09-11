Mulan Star Rosalind Chao

Cowboy Caviar Recipe Courtesy Dr. BBQIngredients• 15oz can black beans, drained and rinsed• 1 clove chopped garlic• 1 ear smoked corn off the cobb• 10 split grape tomatoes• ¼ cup diced red pepper• 1 poblano, roasted, peeled and diced• ¼ cup diced red onion• 3 sprigs cilantro, chopped• ½ jalapeño, minced• ¼ cup canola oil• Juice of ½ lime• Salt and pepper to tasteDirections