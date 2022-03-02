Muffin tops that make you ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ from Tina Zaccardi

Look at all those blueberries oozing from Tina Zaccardi’s Blueberry Lemon White Chocolate Muffin Tops with Lemon Crumb Topping! It’s another winning recipe from “The Italian Cookie”.

Crumb Topping:

57 grams of Unsalted Butter (4 Tablespoons)

80 grams of All Purpose Flour (1/2 Cup + 2 1/2 Tablespoons)

66 grams of Granulated Sugar (1/3 Cup)

Pinch of Salt

1 Teaspoons of Lemon Zest

Combine all the ingredients with a fork until crumbs form. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Muffin Tops Batter:

100 grams of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)

2 Teaspoons of Lemon Zest

57 grams of Unsalted Room Temperature Butter (4 Tablespoons)

2 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil

1 Whole Large Egg

1 Cup + 2 Tablespoons of All Purpose Flour (135 grams)

¼ teaspoon salt

3/4 Teaspoon baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

60 ml of buttermilk (1/4 Cup)

3/4 cup of Fresh Blueberries

1/4 Cup of Chopped White Chocolate or White Chocolate Chips

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, mix together the sugar and lemon zest for 30 seconds on medium speed.

3. Add the butter and mix on medium speed for 2-3 minutes until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the oil and mix for an additional 2 minutes. Add the egg and mix until combined.

4. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

5. Add half the dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined.

6. Add the buttermilk and mix on low followed by the remaining flour.

7. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the blueberries and the white chocolate.

8. Using a ¼ cup size scoop, scoop the batter and drop into the crumb mixture. Gently roll the batter in the crumbs making sure to keep the batter in a round shape. (This might get a bit messy) Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining batter making a total of 6 muffin tops.

9. Place the sheet pan with the muffin tops in the freezer for 20 minutes.

10. Bake for 20 minutes or until the tops are a golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed.

11. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a rack to cool for 10 minutes.

12. Remove the muffin tops and place directly on a rack and allow to cool completely.