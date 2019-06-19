Mr. Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd tell us about their new show “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix. In it, high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.

