Sara Ratza, owner of Ratza Chocolate in Tarpon Springs, shows us how to prepare Drinking Chocolate. Similar to how the Mayan civilization consumed chocolate, Ratza grinds the full bean, then adds hot water and whisks the mixture until it begins to froth (due to the fat in the bean). She combines the chocolate with herbal tea to create a flavorful drink that is also loaded with health benefits.

