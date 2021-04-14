Mother’s Day Brunch Menu

Fried Potatoes

1.5 lb. bag petite red potatoes, cut in quarters

½ cup medium diced yellow onion

½ cup medium diced green pepper

½ cup medium diced red pepper

3 tablespoons Olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Night before prep: Bring 6 cups of water to bowl. Add in potatoes and boil for 13-15 minutes until fork tender. Drain and store in a plastic bag or container with a lid.

Preheat a skillet over medium-high heat, add in 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the peppers and onions. Sauté for two minutes. Add in the potatoes and brown. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Butter Pound Cake w/ Fresh Berries & Cream

Pound Cake Loaf, sliced into 1-inch-thick pieces

3 tablespoons Butter

1 cup blueberries

1/2 lb. strawberries, sliced

1 tablespoon maple Syrup

1 tablespoon orange juice

Whipped Cream (optional)

In a medium bowl, add in the strawberries, blueberries, syrup, and orange juice. Toss together and set aside. Add butter into a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the butter is fully melted, place pound cake slices in the skillet. Brown on each side. Place pound cake on a plate, top with berry mixture, and whipped cream.

Vegetable and Egg Scramble

12 eggs

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ lb. cherry tomatoes, halved

5 oz. baby spinach, rough chopped

8 oz. sliced white mushrooms

½ cup cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

3 Tablespoons heavy cream

Preheat a skillet over medium-high heat, add in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add in tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. Sauté, until spinach begins to wilt down. While the vegetables are cooking, beat eggs, heavy cream, and salt and pepper together in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil into the skillet and pour egg mixture into the skillet. Mix eggs with a fork or rubber spatula (if using a nonstick pan). Continue to cook until the eggs form and are no longer runny. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Serve immediately.