Today on Maggie and the Moms, the “wheel of mom topics” dictates our conversation. We’re prompted to admit how much of our past lives we share with our children; the message we’re sending when we force our kids to greet adults with a hug or kiss; and the questions we ask before allowing our children to go to a friend’s house for a playdate or sleepover.
‘Mom confessions’: How much of your past life do you share with your children?
by: Maggie Rodriguez
