Actor Nolan Gould and director Michelle Danner make a stop in the Daytime studio to tell us about their new movie, screening at the Gasparilla International Film Festival. Miranda’s Victim is based on the life of Patricia “Trish” Weir, whose kidnapping and rape in 1963 led to the development of the Miranda Rights. The star-studded cast also includes Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland and Taryn Manning. Gould’s role in the crime drama is a departure from previous comedic turns, including Modern Family, in which he played Luke Dunphy from the ages of 10-21. During our interview, we also take a moment to look back at his journey on the popular series.