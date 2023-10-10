Popular CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca joins us with a preview of the new season of his award-winning podcast, Mobituaries. In each episode, he pays tribute to his favorite dearly departed people and things. From his look back at celebrities who died on the same day (including Michael Jackson and Farrah Faucett) to his exploration of the death of the mid-Atlantic accent (think Katherine Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy), Rocca brings his trademark wit and humor to each episode of the podcast, which drop every Wednesday.