Mixed Berry Butter Fruit Tart

MIXED BERRY FRENCH BUTTER FRUIT TART 3/4 cup French butter 1 1/2 cups flour 1/2 cup powdered sugar Pinch salt 8 ounces cream cheese (room temp) 1/2 cup powdered sugar ¼ tsp almond extract 2 tbls heavy cream ( can substitute milk) 1 cup blueberries 1 cup raspberries 1or 2 sliced kiwis (optional) Lightly grease a 9 inch tart pan with non stick cooking spray In medium bowl, combine the butter, flour, and ½ cup powdered sugar, use a pastry cutter, 2 forks (or food processor) and combine ingredients until well blended and butter is in little pieces, bring together to form a ball. Press dough ball evenly, and slightly up the sides of your prepared tart pan. Put in freezer, for 20-25 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350- Bake for 15-20 minutes, until starting to turn golden brown. Take out, and let cool completely. When ready to serve, make the filling. In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, and powdered sugar, stir until smooth and creamy. Add in almond extract, and heavy cream, mix well. I do about 3-4 minutes by hand until starting to thicken. Spread evenly over cooled tart crust. Arrange berries over filling. Dust with powdered sugar if desired. Cut and serve. ENJOY! NOTE- You can also use a rectangle tart pan, like I did if you desire, this recipe works for round or rectangle. You can switch up the berries to what you like. If you want your berries to shine, just take a little apricot or raspberry jam, add a splash of water, microwave for 10-20 seconds, stir and brush over top of the fruit. If you can’t find European butter, use your favorite unsalted butter. Check your crust when baking, it may take a few minutes longer or shorter depending on your oven. You want it be a light golden brown.