32nd Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show

Friday March 31, Saturday April 1 & Sunday April 2 at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers – come join us for the premier Outdoors Expo and Boat Show, located along the beautiful Hillsborough River at Armature Works!

News Channel 8 hosts its 32nd annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show, March 31- April 2 at Armature Works in downtown Tampa. The Outdoors Expo and Boat Show will span over three days and be FREE to the public.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with Armature Works to bring this family-friendly event to the beautiful downtown Tampa skyline. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have activities on site and bringing along the Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. News Channel 8’s anchor team will also be onsite to greet Expo attendees.

“Armature Works is the perfect location for the Outdoors Expo and Boat Show,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38. “This event gives attendees the opportunity to tour a wide variety of boats, enjoy a family-friendly outdoors space and try out the fantastic food that’s available right in the Heights Public Market.”

With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space at Armature Works, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. On site will be high end luxury vessels, pontoon, lake, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.

The 32nd Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Friday, March 31, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 2nd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Armature Works, located at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa FL 33602.

Admission to the Expo is Free, parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates and can be paid on site. Parking options can be found on Armature Works’ website at armatureworks.com.