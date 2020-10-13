Miranda gives Danny a salsa lesson and he’s really bad at it

The 50/50 Friendship Flow details the personal challenge the author embarked on by sitting down one-on-one with 50 friends over the course of one year to share the positive impact they had made in her life. Shari Leid reveals that by taking on this meaningful challenge yourself, you will discover everyone you meet is both your teacher and your student, the feelings of happiness and enrichment as you deepen your friendships, and the purpose and life lessons each person has brought into your life. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shari has continued with her #5050FriendshipFlowChallenge and is currently meeting with her girlfriends via Zoom to ask, “What is the ‘mess’ that became your ‘message?’"