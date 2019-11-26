Mindful Triathlon

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

The Lakewood Ranch Mindful Triathlon took place November 16th. It is a community-wide, 5k experience with a unique twist focused on health and wellness. Unlike a traditional triathlon, the ‘LWR Mindful Tri’ consisted of a 5k run/walk, followed by yoga and meditation sessions.

The 3.1 mile run went through the villages of LakeHouse Cove and Shoreview, two beautiful new communities located in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.

The triathlon benefitted the Brain Health Initiative, which launched to the public in March of 2019. The initiative strives to make long-lasting impacts on brain health for the Florida Gulf Coast and beyond.

