Every day of every year, thousands of people start some type of weight loss/transformation journey. There are millions of diet plans out there, but very few that address the key to weight-loss success: what goes on inside your head.

Now, Dr. Ian Smith, bestselling author of SHRED and the Clean & Lean series, brings us a vitally important guide to stay on track to lose weight for good: MIND OVER WEIGHT: Curb Cravings, Find Motivation, and Hit Your Number in 7 Simple Steps (St. Martin’s Press; April 7, 2020; $19.99).

While eating the right food and exercising is critical to weight loss success, MIND OVER WEIGHT helps readers win the battle by getting everything in order above the neck. It will guide readers to:

Unlock Your Motivation

Set the Right Goals and Choose the Right Plan to Achieve them

Crush the Cravings

Build and Maintain Confidence

Create a Winning Environment

Fix Your Food Relationship

An easy read with concrete steps readers will be able to follow, each chapter ends with a takeaway action item for readers to complete, to help create an overall strategy for body and life transformation.

In a departure from his bestselling previous books, MIND OVER WEIGHT contains a plan that deals with food, exercise, and weight loss, but one that doesn’t contain an actual diet plan. What it does contain, and what needs to come before the nutrition plan, is the simple steps one can follow to get their mind in the right place. “Regardless of how good a plan might be,” says Dr. Ian, “It’s not going to be effective if someone can’t stick to it or they doubt their ability to succeed.”

A perfect companion to any diet program, MIND OVER WEIGHT will help readers maximize their adherence to a plan and ultimately, their results. Not only do these simple strategies apply to weight loss, but also to improving one’s life overall.