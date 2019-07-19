Mighty Mule Party Preview

TAMPA, Fla. (June 11th, 2019) – The inaugural Mighty Mule Party: Tampa’s Mule Festival + Summer Social is scheduled for July 25th, 2019 at the RITZ Ybor from 7pm to 10pm with a VIP hour kicking off at 6pm.

Guests will enjoy unlimited sample of Mule drinks & food from Tampa’s best restaurant & bars, in addition to mule concoctions from various participating vodka brands. From the traditional mule to a sake mule (mule made with sake from Zukku Sushi), to flavored mules, guests will be able to enjoy them in their own copper mug that is included with admission. Guests can also dance the night away with some of the Ritz Ybor’s resident DJs from their popular weekly nights, as well as play many of the featured games and activities at the event.

Tickets for the Mighty Mule Party are available for purchase online at: TampaMuleParty.com. General Admission Tickets start at $35 and will increase to $45. VIP Experience tickets start at $75 and will increase to $85.