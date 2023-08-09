Actor Michael J. Fox uses humor and laughter to battle Parkinson’s disease, and the filmmakers behind Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie wanted to make sure that their Apple TV+ documentary reflected that. Weaving together archival footage, present-day interviews with Fox and intimate glimpses into his daily life resulted in a film that is funny, endearing, captivating and now nominated for seven Emmy awards. We speak with Director Davis Guggenheim and editor Michael Harte about making the movie and about the enormous talent and eternal optimism of its star.