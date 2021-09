IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to the discovery of an infant found buried inside a box in a shallow grave behind an Iredell County home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said on Monday, Sept. 6, they were made aware of a body possibly being buried behind a home located on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville. The body was reportedly brought from a location in High Point.