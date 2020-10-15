Metastatic Breast Cancer Day

For more information go to www.komen.org

It will surprise many people to learn that more than 42,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year. That’s why Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is dedicated to improving treatments and finding the cures for the disease.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and October 13 is METASTATIC BREAST CANCER or (MBC) DAY, meant to recognize the stage of breast cancer where it becomes deadly and currently cannot be cured. Each year we recognize this special day to counter some serious misconceptions by people who believe incorrectly that all breast cancers are easily treated and curable.