Mental Health Crisis

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Severely burned homeless puppy defies odds, finds forever home
Video
Lawyer: Hate crime claim against Pro-Trump Florida doctor ‘not true’
Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,610 new cases, 148 new deaths
Video
Tampa man who took selfie in Senate chamber during Capitol riot facing several federal charges
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Severely burned homeless puppy defies odds, finds forever home
Video
Top Stories
Rays dancing duo at it again
Video
Top Stories
Proposed bill would forbid teachings, displays about sexuality in West Virginia public schools
Video
Third stimulus: Here’s who would get $1,400 check under plan approved by House committee
Video
Bill aimed at banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports introduced by Arkansas AG
Video
Local future farmers celebrate National FFA Week by preparing for state certification exam
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Enter to win News Channel 8 Today mug
Top Stories
2 Tampa Bay homeowners share roof; only one’s insurance company says her part should be replaced
Video
Top Stories
3 Florida Oath Keepers ordered detained for role in Capitol assault
Video
Insurrection suspect, Florida ‘Oath Keeper’ due in Tampa court Monday
Wesley Chapel woman receives over $800 medical overpayment refund; told she can’t use the money
Video
Gov. DeSantis looking into 2nd dose issues at Tampa’s University Mall COVID-19 vaccination site
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Rays dancing duo at it again
Video
Top Stories
Tiger Woods hospitalized after car crash; ‘jaws of life’ used to extricate golfer
Live
Top Stories
Rays embark on first full squad workout of spring
Shailene Woodley confirms she’s engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2
New York Yankees prepare for first official full team workout of spring training
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Motion to remove Manatee County commission chair fails 4-3 after Lakewood Ranch event
Video
University Mall vaccine site will move to Raymond James Stadium
Video
Some Tampa Bay counties experience vaccine delays due to winter weather, others do not
Video
Stephen King: ‘Seems likely’ Gov. DeSantis is prioritizing Republican communities for vaccines
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mental Health Crisis
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 23, 2021 / 03:10 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2021 / 03:10 PM EST
For more information visit
NeuroSpaTMS.com
or call 813-694-5485.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tiger Woods hospitalized after car crash; ‘jaws of life’ used to extricate golfer
Live
Nikki Fried says she won’t lower flags to honor Rush Limbaugh despite DeSantis’ order
Video
CDC: If you’ve had this side effect from the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, don’t get the second dose
Video
Watch: Funeral ceremonies for fallen Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli
Video
2 Tampa Bay homeowners share roof; only one’s insurance company says her part should be replaced
Video
DeSantis: Florida’s new federally-run vaccine sites in will offer shots to teachers 50+
Video
CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 81 pharmacies in Florida
Video
After shipment delays, Florida to send 70,000 vaccine doses to Publix pharmacies this week
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
University Mall vaccine site will move to Raymond James Stadium
Video
NASA releases first-of-its-kind video of Perseverance Rover touching down on Mars, first sounds from planet’s surface
Video
ENCORE! Tampa breaks ground on butterfly garden near heart of downtown
Video
Mars landing team ‘awestruck’ by photo of descending rover
Video
‘Balloon buddies’ provide smiles to seniors at Tampa Bay assisted living facilities
Video
More Don't Miss