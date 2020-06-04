Mental Health Awareness

Achea Redd, wife of NBA legend and Olympian Michael Redd, suffered from eating disorders throughout her teens and was diagnosed with depression and Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 2016. Ashamed of her condition, Achea hid it, which exacerbated her issues to the point of a full-blown breakdown.



With the help of her therapist, doctors and loved ones, Achea recovered and thrived—but suffered setbacks yet again after undergoing a full hysterectomy in 2019, which sent her hormones awry and triggered her. Thankfully, Achea is thriving now and seeks to help end the stigma associated with seeking mental health care, especially as a woman of color.



Achea, previously featured in Reader’s Digest, Huffington Post, Thrive Global and Shondaland, is the author of Be Free. Be You and the upcoming Authentic You