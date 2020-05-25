Memorial Day Grilling

WFLA Tampa – Daytime – Memorial Day Entertaining

Tim Laird, America’s CEO – Chief Entertaining Officer

Memorial Day is the kickoff to grilling season and we have some fun ideas for great grilling.

Will start by making a pitcher of Champagne Margaritas:

Will show an alcohol-free version.

Garnish idea is to grill the limes.

Next, Pizza on the grill:

Will speak to making your own dough or buying it already made from the grocery store.

Will speak to rolling out the dough. Will have one ready to go and place directly on the grill grate.

Will speak to waiting 2 minutes and then flipping.

Will have one already flipped and will brush it with olive oil for action.

Will speak to adding sauce and your favorite toppings. This is fun for the whole family as everyone can customize their own pizza.

Will have a finished pizza on the grill, will take it off, and place on a pizza pan for serving.

Finally Grilled Pound Cake with Berries and Whipped Cream.

Will speak to this being an easy desert because you can buy the pound cake at the grocery store.

Will have the pound cake sliced. On camera will brush each side with melted butter and place on the grill.

Will show pieces already grilled and in process on the grill.

Will show the finished product with the berries and add the dollop of whipped cream on camera.

Will speak to being able to make these items on a grill pan too.

Recipes:

Sparkling Margarita

Makes: 40 ounces or 8 (5-ounce) cocktails

In a pitcher add:

1 bottle Korbel Brut California Champagne

1 cup Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

1/2 cup orange liqueur

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup agave syrup (1 part agave nectar, 1 part water) Stir and serve in a white wine glass with partially salted rim and lime garnish.

Note: For a sweeter cocktail, add more agave syrup.

Grilled Pizza

Dough

4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 packages quick-rise yeast

2 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups warm water (120 to 130 degrees)

Cooking spray

4 tablespoons cornmeal

Combine the flour, salt, sugar, yeast, oil and water in a large food processor or stand mixer. Mix until dough forms a ball, 4 – 5 minutes.

Place the dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. Punch the dough down. Cover and let it rest for 10 more minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 – 5 equal-sized balls. Working with one ball at a time (cover remaining dough to keep from drying out), roll into a 10-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Place dough on a pizza pan sprinkled with 1 tablespoon cornmeal. Repeat with remaining dough.

This makes 4 – 5 10-inch pizzas

Sauce

28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons sugar

Pour crushed tomatoes into a large bowl and add the garlic and sugar. Stir well and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Use a large ladle to pour onto the crust. The back of the ladle works well to help move the sauce evenly over the crust.

Grilling the Pizzas

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Place dough on the clean grill grates for 2 – 3 minutes. (Most grills will accommodate two or more pizzas.) Check to make sure they have browned slightly.

Flip the doughs, brush with olive oil, then top with sauce (if using one), toppings and, finally, cheese.

Grill with lid down another 15 – 20 minutes or until cheese has melted. Check the bottom of the crusts periodically to make sure they do not burn.

Grilling Tips

Do not be in a hurry to turn.

Once you place your dough on the grill, leave it alone until it is time to flip it. This is usually 3 – 4 minutes, depending on the heat of your grill.

Do not overload your pizza with too many toppings as the weight will cause your pie to get soggy and hard to remove from the grill. Simplicity is the key to these pies.

Keep a lid on it. Every time you look under the lid, you lose heat and smoke, which gives your pizza that grilled flavor.

Keep your grates seasoned by brushing the grates with oil after each use.

An alternative to making your own dough is buying it from your local grocery store or market, often in the form of frozen dough balls. Simply follow the directions on defrosting and you are ready to roll. No need to worry about a perfect circular dough, free form is great, it’s your pizza!

Pizza Combinations / Topping ideas

Olive oil with caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary sprigs

Pesto sauce with chicken, mozzarella cheese (Buy the rotisserie cooked chicken, remove the skin and shred.)

Tomato sauce with goat cheese, basil

Barbeque chicken pizza – your favorite barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, diced green onions, mozzarella cheese

Crisp bacon, onion, smoked mozzarella cheese

Pesto with shrimp, roasted red and yellow peppers

Roasted eggplant, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese

Olive oil with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, basil

Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s CEO – Chief Entertaining Officer, Butler Books, 2010.

Grilled Pound Cake with Berries

8 ½-inch thick slices pound cake

8 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups blueberries

2 cups strawberries, sliced

Whipped cream

Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush both sides of the pound cake slices with the melted butter. Grill until just toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and berries.

Serves 4 – 6