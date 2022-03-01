Meet two women making a difference in the fight against rare diseases

We speak with two women devoted to helping families of children with rare diseases. Nikki McIntosh used the experience she gained after her 18-month-old son was diagnosed with spinal Muscular Atrophy to create Rare Mamas, an organziation that helps other mothers navingating the same challenges. Leslie Nordstrom is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), which is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of rare disorders.
