One Miami teacher is gaining popularity on TikTok thanks to her creative and unique nails that are designed by her students. Last school year, Natalie Stuart let the children create nail designs and she gave the artwork to her nail technician to bring to life. Two semesters later, and the routine nail art is something that the students and their parents look forward to seeing. Recently, the nail technician even started giving a free manicure to the student who’s art is chosen for Ms. Stuart.