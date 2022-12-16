Santosh Govindaraju grew up in Tampa after immigrating to the U-S from India with his family. Back then, filmmaking was a distant dream that he didn’t pursue until a chance meeting years later inspired him to go for it– though not via the traditional route. He shares his success story with us and tells us about his projects, including his latest movie, “Meet Cute”, starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.
Meet the Tampa producer working with Hollywood’s biggest names
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now