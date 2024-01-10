Tampa Bay resident Elena Catlin’s mother was a chef. Her husband is a chef, too. She never had to learn how to cook until she became a contestant on Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Spoiled Rotten. She gives us a preview of her experience learning from celebrity chefs Anne Burrell and Tiffany Derry while competing with 15 other recruits for $25,000.00.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now