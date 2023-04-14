Actors Edgar Ramirez and Abbey Lee star in Netflix’s new series, Florida Man, inspired by the popular memes featuring outrageous Florida headlines. Ramirez plays an ex-cop forced to return to his home state to search for a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, played by Lee. The show’s creator, Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This is Us) is a Florida native who “brings authenticity” to the creative series.
Meet the stars of the meme-inspired Netflix series, ‘Florida Man’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
