Before Channing Tatum brought his moves to Hollywood and on the big screen nationwide, he danced in Tampa. Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner caught up with the star to talk about the latest installment in the “Magic Mike” franchise while Farron and Maggie spoke to men who currently dance at Florida Thunder and even got to see a few of their signature moves.
Meet the men who live the real life that inspired ‘Magic Mike’
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
