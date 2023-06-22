American Ninja Warrior competitors Caitlyn & David Bergstrom-Wright are going strong– both on the current season of the show and in their marriage. The couple is celebrating advancing to the semi-finals on Season 15 while also approaching their first wedding anniversary. During their visit to our studio, they share the story of meeting on a previous season of ANW, training and living together now (here in Tampa Bay) and their plans for the future.

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8:00PM on NBC.