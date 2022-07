Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda join us to share their experiences on Season Two of the reality dating series, FBOY ISLAND, which took them to a tropical island on a search for love among 26 bachelors. Half the men are also looking for love, but the other half just want cold, hard cash… and the ladies have to work together to figure out who’s who.

FBOY ISLAND premieres Thursday, July 14 on HBO Max.