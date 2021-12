SARASOTA CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Real estate brokerage service Redfin ranked the hottest neighborhoods in the United States by how much they'd grown over the past year and how hard it is to lock in a new house in the area.

Sarasota's popularity is adding to the rapid price increases for new homes and house hunters are feeling the heat, according to Redfin. Eight cities on the list are in Florida, and based on data through September 2021, Sarasota County in Florida is home to seven of the top 10 hottest neighborhoods in the country.