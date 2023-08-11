We get a visit in our studio from the four women who make up Team Salty Science. The multi-generational marine biologists have been training in Tampa Bay for their upcoming challenge: rowing 3,000 miles unsupported across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness and funds for ocean conservation. They tell us about their mission, their preparation and the logisitcs of the actual trip, during which they will live entirely on their boat. That means they will need to bring all the essentials with them– from food to pillows to buckets that will serve as bathrooms while on board. The ladies set sail in December. To donate, visit SaltyScience.org.