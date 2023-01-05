As “M3GAN”, the movie about a terrifying, life-like doll, opens in theaters, we meet the Florida toddler who never leaves home without her terrifying doll. But the scaly face, red eyes and sinister laugh are actually what three-year-old Briar Beard says she loves most about “her baby”, dubbed Creepy Chloe by Briar’s mom, Brittany. Briar told us her story (in the most adorable way) today on Daytime. And yes, of course, she brought Creepy Chloe along.