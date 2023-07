When Vance Walker was a child, doctors told his family he would never play sports. He has a form of cerebral palsy in his legs and wore painful leg braces to treat it. Today, at 18, he is shattering expectations as a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. After a disappointing run last season, Walker is back and more determined than ever to go all the way.

Watch season 15 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC.

–