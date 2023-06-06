Coffee Rum Soaked Dates, Cigar Smoked Bleu Cheese, Pickled Pepper Romesco, BBQ Popcorn and Cashew come together in the flavor-packed dish that Chef Lee Aquino will be serving to showcase the cuisine at St. Pete’s Birch & Vine as part of Meet the Chefs this Thursday, June 8th. The event is a unique opportunity to rub elbows with our area’s most celebrated chefs and sample their cuisine. It will be followed by Creative Loafing’s 17th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week from June 15th through 25th. For a limited time, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on drink specials and more.



Meet The Chefs

June 8th • 6 to 9 p.m. • The Vault in downtown Tampa

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week

June 15th through 25th

TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com





