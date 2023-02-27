Budding fashionista Ansley Z joins us, along with her mother and co-author– fashion designer and boutique owner, Jackie Zumba– to tell us about their new book, “Ansley Z, Fashion Queen to Be.” Then, Ansley shows off her skills by styling a fashion show featuring the hottest trends in children’s fashion.
Meet St. Pete’s youngest new author– 8-year-old fashionista, Ansley Z
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
