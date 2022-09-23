Tampa Bay TV host and social media influencer Alexia Gonzalez joins us to share her experience as a cast member on the new reality show, “Meet My Abuela” (Meet My Grandmother). Set in Tampa Bay, the series follows local singles as they put their potential soul mates through the “abuela test”. Viewers follow along as suitors go to great lengths to win the approval of the family matriarch in this funny and heartwarming show that highlights Latino culture and traditions, along with Tampa Bay’s most iconic sites.

Watch Meet My Abuela on Vix, Vizio and YouTube.