Kentucky native Danielle Mullins visits our studio in her first appearance as Miss Earth USA. Though glamorous in her sash and crown, she also carried a tool she recommends for picking up the trash that litters our streets and beaches. It illustrates what makes this pageant different: not just beauty, but also service with an environmental focus. Mullins will now represent the USA in the global Miss Earth competition this coming Fall in Vietnam.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
