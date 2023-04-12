A trip to the Daytime studio is the latest adventure for Gunner, the rescue dog that inspired a new book series about his adventures with his adopted family. Author Karl Riemensperger explains how he and his family fostered the Labrador Retriever, never intending to keep him permanently, and how Gunner changed their minds, hearts and the course of their lives. Heartwarming, fun, personal stories inspired the “Gunner Goes” series. The first book, “Gunner Gets Lucky”, is out now.