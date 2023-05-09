In anticipation of the premiere of the much anticipated, live-action The Little Mermaid this month, we hear from Florida’s first “merman”. Comedian Tom Kelly fills us in on his adventure while training to be part of the live, underwater mermaid show at Weeki Wachi Springs. It was all in good fun, but also for a good cause– to raise awareness around the country of the importance of preserving the Florida landmark that’s been entertaining families for decades.