Meet Dr. Tracy Fanara, the local scientist (and occasional rapper) who may be going to the moon

When Space X launches its first civilian mission to the moon in 2023, Tampa Bay environmental engineer and ocean scientist Tracy Fanara may be on board. We chat about how she was chosen, how she’s preparing, and we rap (or attempt to) about the historic mission!

Check out Dr. Fanara’s new comic book about two women who work with the community and other experts to solve problems and save the world. 100% of proceeds go to giving copies to kids in underserved communities. 

The website for the comic is: seekersofscience.com

