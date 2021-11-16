Meet Dr. Luis Crespo and his Very Happy Patients

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is inviting fans to “hack” its breakfast menu in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s 50th anniversary.

For one day only on Thursday morning, participating McDonald’s restaurants will be offering Egg McMuffin sandwiches for 63 cents apiece via the McDonald’s app, the fast-food chain announced. In addition, McDonald’s is encouraging its customers to order any number of “add-ons” to customize those McMuffins however they see fit, by doubling the meat, adding a McChicken patty, replacing the English muffin with hash browns or even slopping on syrup or salsa.