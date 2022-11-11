It’s cuteness overload when Bear the Goldendoodle visits the Daytime studio! The lovable dog is the star of a new book series written by Tampa Bay resident Evelyn Allendes. Allendes was inspired to write the series during visits to her native Puerto Rico, where Bear loves chasing iguanas. The fun story became the basis for the first book, “The Adventures of Bear the Goldendoodle and the Iguana”, which incorporates words in Spanish to encourage bilingualism. The book is also a love letter to the author’s homeland, where she hopes to promote reading with her stories. The accompanying coloring book is already available and a second book is in the works.