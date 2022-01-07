Mediterranean Diet

ST. LOUIS - Emily Hernandez, the Franklin County woman who has a plea hearing scheduled for next week for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S Capitol, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 44, her attorney confirmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.