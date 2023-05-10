We learn about the soothing power of meditative painting from Katie White, who leads workshops combining art with meditation. The former elementary school teacher found water-color painting to be grounding in the face of life’s stressors and even more so, when guided meditation was introduced into the process. We tried it, and we agree! Visit @KatieWhiteArtist on Instagram for more information on workshops.
