Media Mastery Now

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- Police in North Port do not believe that the "misidentification" between Brian Laundrie and his mother Roberta the week he went missing had a major overall impact on the investigation, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday.