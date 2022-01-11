Mayor of Kingstown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The continuing downward spiral of how much milk America's dairy cows are producing is pushing up the price of common goods like cheese, butter and cream. Thanks to lower dairy production and ongoing inflation, putting creamer in your coffee and butter on your toast is going to cost you more cheddar.

In east and central regions of the United States, the cream needed to make butter is more limited. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the big driver of those new limits was increased domestic demand and access being slowed by a combination of inclement weather and limited drivers to transport the goods cross country.