Mayor of Kingstown

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Hillsborough County deputies find woman’s body in Lake Magdalene area
Second Florida lawmaker proposes taking away car dealer requirement to transfer title within 30 days
Big cheese: Milk production slows causing dairy prices to rise in 2022
‘Meth-rrito’: TSA shares 2021's most 'unusual' finds
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
‘9 hours in the cold:’ Family furious after child forgotten in day care van
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler temps settle into Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Which masks work best against omicron variant
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Turning breezy and chilly tonight, cooler week ahead
Video
Video shows LAPD pulling man from downed airplane moments before train barrels through
Video
27 people rescued from ice chunk
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Second Florida lawmaker proposes taking away car dealer requirement to transfer title within 30 days
Top Stories
Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’
Video
Top Stories
98 children drowned in Florida in 2021, a record number, according to state data
Video
The secret weapon in the FBI’s search for Capitol riot suspects
Video
Olympus Pools owner’s attorney moves AG’s civil case to bankruptcy court
Video
Tampa Bay’s now-infamous faces from Jan. 6 serving time, fighting charges, or on the run
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Top Stories
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians warns of big challenge in opening round vs Eagles
Video
Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after 3 seasons
Tampa native Aric Almirola to retire at end of 2022 NASCAR season
Tampa Tarpons to have first female MiLB manager
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Tampa City Hall lit in blue for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Top Stories
College student’s bet leaves former Lightning star ‘speechless’
Video
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises on 4 ships out of Florida over COVID surge
Video
Friends in knead: Bread truck gives loaves to stranded drivers in I-95 jam
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mayor of Kingstown
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 11, 2022 / 09:51 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2022 / 09:51 AM EST
“Mayor of Kingstown” is on Paramount+
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Glitter thrown at man during Clearwater argument ends with 2 women charged with felony: police
Disney World announces ticket deal for Florida residents
WATCH LIVE: DeSantis lays out 2022 agenda in State of the State speech
Live
Mother, 6-month-old killed in US-19 crash in Spring Hill
Video
Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’
Video
Man sprayed ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ and racist graffiti on Madeira Beach home and car, deputies say
‘I’m sorry’ note found next to dead 4-year-old, unresponsive mom at Florida resort: deputies
16-year-old among 3 dead after SUV hits tractor-trailer on I-75
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Disney World announces ticket deal for Florida residents
RV There Yet?: Lutz couple hits the road for new Discovery Channel series
Video
Lakeland brewery inspired by ‘Big Fat Tip’ donates $1K to surprise another small business
Video
Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens through March
Gallery
‘So much love to give’: 29-year-old with cerebral palsy looks to get adopted with help from Tampa Bay woman
Video
More Don't Miss