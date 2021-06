We speak with the star and the director of “Mayday”, a powerful play coming to The Studio@620 in St. Petersburg, which examines the lifelong guilt that tormented the harbor pilot who was at the helm of a freighter that crashed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980, killing 35 people.

Performances will be at 8:00 PM Friday, June 25 and at 2:00PM and 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 26. Tickets are $20 at thestudio@620.org