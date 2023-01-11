Game Day Southwestern Chile Nachos
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
2 bags (16oz) white corn tortillas, cut into triangles
Canola oil, for frying
1 cup New Mexican Red Chile Sauce, recipe follows
1 cup hatch chiles, chopped
2 cups, pinto beans
2 cups Pepper Jack Cheese, freshly grated
2 cups tomato, chopped
1 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup crema or sour cream
1 cup cilantro leaves
New Mexican Red Chile Sauce:
2 tablespoons canola oil
20 New Mexico dried red chile pods, stemmed and seeded
10 dried chile de arbol peppers, stemmed and seeded
1 large yellow onion, chopped
5 cloves garlic, chopped
1 quart chicken stock
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon honey
Coat the bottom of a heavy saucepan with oil; add chile pods. Cook over medium heat until aromatic, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in onion and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes. Add enough chicken stock to allow pods to float; simmer for about 7 minutes. Fill blender halfway with chile-stock mixture. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour into a bowl; repeat with remaining mixture. Strain sauce through a fine mesh strainer into a saucepan over medium heat. Discard solids. Stir cumin, coriander, and oregano into the saucepan; add honey. Cook until sauce is thick and evenly coats the back of a spoon, about 8-10 minutes.