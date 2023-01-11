Game Day Southwestern Chile Nachos

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 bags (16oz) white corn tortillas, cut into triangles

Canola oil, for frying

1 cup New Mexican Red Chile Sauce, recipe follows

1 cup hatch chiles, chopped

2 cups, pinto beans

2 cups Pepper Jack Cheese, freshly grated

2 cups tomato, chopped

1 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crema or sour cream

1 cup cilantro leaves

New Mexican Red Chile Sauce:

2 tablespoons canola oil

20 New Mexico dried red chile pods, stemmed and seeded

10 dried chile de arbol peppers, stemmed and seeded

1 large yellow onion, chopped

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 quart chicken stock

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon honey

Coat the bottom of a heavy saucepan with oil; add chile pods. Cook over medium heat until aromatic, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in onion and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes. Add enough chicken stock to allow pods to float; simmer for about 7 minutes. Fill blender halfway with chile-stock mixture. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour into a bowl; repeat with remaining mixture. Strain sauce through a fine mesh strainer into a saucepan over medium heat. Discard solids. Stir cumin, coriander, and oregano into the saucepan; add honey. Cook until sauce is thick and evenly coats the back of a spoon, about 8-10 minutes.