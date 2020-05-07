Maximize Your Food with Bosch Home Appliances

Breaking News
We’re all cooking at home more than ever and finding out it’s tough to stock enough food for weeks – and keep it all fresh!  In fact, a recent Bosch survey conducted by OnePoll found that the average American tosses more than a hundred pounds of spoiled food a year, which adds up to nearly three thousand dollars!  So, Jennifer Bonner stopped by with four tips to help maximize ingredients and minimize waste from the refrigeration experts at Bosch. For more information and tips visit www.bosch-home.com/us/FreshByDesign.

